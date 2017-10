Rising from the ashes of the popular ’90s punk band Alligator Gun, the Milwaukee alt-rock group Burbank Cartel plays boundary-pushing music that exists somewhere between Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot it in People and Wilco’s Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Tonight the group celebrates the release of their latest album with a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club, supported by indie-rockers Canyons of Static, who incidentally are celebrating their own CD release tonight, too.