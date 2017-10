A timely and unexpectedly solemn cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” earned the Los Angeles folk-pop group The Chapin Sisters considerable radio play in 2005, before the band had even performed its first show, and the group’s 2008 full-length, Lake Bottom LP , made good on the emotional roots music that cover promised. Sisters Abigail and Lily Chapin followed that album this year with Two , a disc they recorded in a farm studio in rural New Jersey with Gang Gang Dance’s Jesse Lee.