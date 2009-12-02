Decibully Listening Party

The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy , World Travels Fast . The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but they’re about to offer it for sale on vinyl and for pay-what-you-like download through a new local record label called Listening Party (listeningpartyrecords.com). And what better way to inaugurate Listening Party than with an actual listening party? Tonight Decibully will hold one for World Travels Fast and also premiere the music video for the single “Somewhere in the World.”