Eddie Vedder’s deep-throated yowl has been parroted by some of the very worst modern music has to offer, from odious “American Idol” contestants to chest-beating Christian rockers. Don’t hold it against him. Vedder himself has denounced the stage-diving, jock-rock posturing of Pearl Jam’s early days and, especially during his solo shows, he falls back on subdued, American folk-rock. He’s spread his infrequent solo material across the soundtracks to several Sean Penn films, most notably 2007’s Into The Wild, which is the closest Vedder has come to a true solo album. Tonight Vedder plays a sold-out 7:30 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater.