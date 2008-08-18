Harley-Davidson Museum's Launch Party

The Harley-Davidson Museum's recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corporation's 105th anniversary, and it's already attracting tourists for the splendid collection of motorcycles. Naturally there is a gift shop and, for those who have time to stay longer, a cafe and restaurant. This week, that restaurant, Motor, is offering a weeklong launch party, with special entertainment every evening. Tonight it will host lawn games and rock music from Fat Bottom Special, and a portion of all entrée and sandwich sales will go toward the Friends of the Hank Aaron State Trail. And for those who haven't seen them yet, the latest line of Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be on display, too.