The British group The Heavy modernizes soul and funk music with big, punchy beats derived in part from hip-hop, giving it much the same treatment that Mark Ronson lent to Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black . The group’s second album, 2009’s The House That Dirt Built , contains a single that perfectly sums up the group’s M.O.: “How You Like Me Now?,” a sweaty, horn-stomped James Brown update that cranks the volume to levels that even the Godfather of Soul rarely reached.