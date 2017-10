Baseball has even more rules than most fans realize, sports writer Jason Turbow argues in his new book The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America's Pastime . He details some of the unwritten rules and etiquette surrounding the game, and interviews some players past about some of the sport’s more obscure traditions. A contributor to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal , Turbow discusses the book tonight at Boswell Book Company.