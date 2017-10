Anybody with a phobia of loud, shrieking little girls should stay as far away as possible tonight from the Marcus Amphitheater, where the Jonas Brothers do a 7 p.m. show. This sibling trio began modestly as wholesome rockers until Disney picked them up and reinvented them as tween lady-killers. Their single, “S.O.S.” has proven popular even among listeners old enough to drive, but you can bet that young ones will make up the bulk of the audience tonight.