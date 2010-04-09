Some fortunate early tours with Blink-182 led the Minneapolis emo-pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack to collaborations with Mark Hoppus, who produced their second album, 2005’s Commit This to Memory , as well as their latest record, My Dinosaur Life . Suggesting a heavier version of blue album/ Pinkerton -era Weezer, the new album has earned Motion City Soundtrack some of the strongest reviews of their career. It’s also been a commercial success, working its way up to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.