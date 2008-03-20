Skylight Opera Theatre presents Souvenir

In an era when celebrities find fame despite possessing no discernable talent, the Skylight Opera Theatre’s latest production rings particularly true. Souvenir follows the life of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite who, despite her limited voice and considerable pitch problems, achieved her dream of becoming a famous soprano singer. She was so bad that she attained a sort of cult stardom, and her performances often sold-out, including her climactic 1944 Carnegie Hall farewell concert. Souvenirruns through March 30, with a 7:30 p.m. performance tonight.