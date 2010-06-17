Solvent w/ Signaldrift and Made Of Oak

As Solvent, Zimbabwe’s Jason Amm has been releasing quirky analog synth-pop projects since 1997. Currently a resident of Toronto, Amm is best known for his release on Morr Music and Ghostly International, and is also the co-founder of the obscure yet influential Suction Records. A favorite who has garnered play from many high-profile techno and dance DJs like Sven Vath and Death in Vegas, Amm released Solvent’s latest full-length, Subject to Shift , in May. Tonight’s bill pairs him with the Milwaukee electronic duo Signaldrift, who recently released their new Two Agents .