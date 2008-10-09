Though Southern Culture on the Skids, who play an 8 p.m. show at Turner Hall Ballroom tonight, sing of mobile homes, box-sized motels, fried chicken and other phenomena mostly associated with the south of the Mason-Dixen, the band would fit right in with Milwaukee’s punk- and rockabilly-loving music scene. Southern Culture’s latest album, Countrypolitan Favorites, collects 15 rowdy covers of songs best associated with George Jones, Roger Miller, T. Rex and The Kinks, and finds the group as comfortable as ever in their unpretentious, bar-band skin.