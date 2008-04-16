Robo-voiced rapper/crooner T-Pain guested on so many singles last year that he gave Timbaland a run for his money. If you didn’t hear T-Pain on his 2007 hit “Buy U a Drank,” then you almost certainly heard him on R. Kelly’s “I’m a Flirt,” Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss” or Kanye West’s “Good Life.” T-Pain started 2008 equally strong: The first week of January, his Flo Rida collaboration “Low” topped the Billboard charts, and it has since become the most downloaded single ever. Tonight the ubiquitous rap-pop star makes good on that Marcus Amphitheatre date he canceled last summer, headlining an 8 p.m. show at the Rave.