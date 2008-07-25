Tailgate with the Brewers' Wives

Before tonight’s game, the Brewers’ wives will be raising money for the Sojourner Truth House at a tailgate event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Helfaer Field. Autographed team memorabilia will be up for grabs at a silent auction, and team owner Mark Attanasio will present a donation check, while costumed celebrities Bernie Brewer and the Klement’s Racing Sausages work the crowd. For more information, call the Sojourner Truth House, 414-643-1777.