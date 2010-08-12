Train w/ Kris Allen

The uplifting San Francisco pop-rock outfit Train found success early on, when their 1998 self-titled debut climbed the charts on the strength of singles “Free,” “Meet Virginia” and “I Am.” They hit even greater commercial heights with their 2001 hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” but took a three-year hiatus after their fourth album, For Me, It’s You , fizzled in 2006. To the surprise of critics who had forgotten about or dismissed the band, the group re-emerged strong last year with Save Me, San Francisco , which yielded their highest-charting hit to date, “Hey, Soul Sister.”