Warwhat is it good for? Well, if you’re talking about war in the sense of prolonged, often armed conflict between nations, states or parties, then absolutely nothing. But if you’re talking about the band War, well, then the answer is a night filled with old funk favorites from the ’70s, like “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends.” Sans most of their original members, who left the group long ago, War brings the old hits to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show.