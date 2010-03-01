Next Chapter, Boswell Debut ‘Postcards from a Dead Girl’

×

Most everyone lovesto receive postcards from family or friends traveling abroad on fantasticadventures. Postcards sent from an ex-girlfriend you haven’t heard from in ayear, however, are a different story entirely. It’s this second scenario thatis happening to Sid Higgins, the main character in Kirk Farber’s debut novel, Postcards from a Dead Girl.

Sid’s life has been on a downward slide for sometime: He’s struggling with his job as a telemarketer for a travel agency; hethinks he has a tumor; and he has recently started conversing with his deadmother. But what frightens him the most are these mysterious postcards thatkeep arriving from Zoe, his past paramour; therefore, before he loses it athome, Sid decides to journey to Europe insearch of Zoe. His travels and the peculiar people he meets along the wayuncover a quirky world observer who narrates his escapades with whimsy and candor.

Debut author Farber is a local man, raised inOconomowoc and educated at UW-Milwaukee. He credits the Bay View writing centerRedbird Studio with helping him to find his literary voice. Postcards from a Dead Girl was a March2010 “Indie Next” selection and was also a semifinalist in the inaugural AmazonBreakthrough Novel Award Contest.

Farber says that he has always been drawn towardthe dark, and this lights-out first novel is indeed macabre, a bit disturbed,and pleasingly offbeat in a style reminiscent of Chuck Palahniuk. Farberwill speak about Postcardsfrom a Dead Girl at Next Chapter Bookshop on March 9 and Boswell Book Co. on March 10.

Another literary event, the appearance of famedauthor Jodi Picoult, takes place March 10 at the Oconomowoc Arts Center. Picoult, who haspenned numerous best sellers, is on tour for her newest book, House Rules. Tickets to this event cost$25 and include a copy of the novel. Call (262) 567-0106 to order.