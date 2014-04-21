Brian Mani as Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

×

At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks among others.

This is Mani’s third time playing the role. The experienced, old character is an interesting one to return to periodically for any actor. Mani’s has gained some experience since his last turn in th e role. “It will be a treat to play Tevye having lived so much more life than I had then,” says Mani in the press release. It’s also a relief to know that CTM doesn’t feel the need to adjust the show to appeal to a younger audience. “I feel like we’re just going to convey the story the best way we can.” Says Mani. “We’re not talking down to anybody.”

The Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof runs April 25th - May 11th at Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts. For tickets and more information, visit the Overture Center online.