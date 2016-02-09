Cabaret Milwaukee’s Solid Conclusion of ‘The Jealous Revolver’

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—features a solid group of new and returning performers that make for an exciting evening of theater.

Setting the high-energy tone is Evan Maruszewski, who once again showcases his resonantly rich 1940s radio voice as WMKE’s charismatic radio host, Richard Howling. He is a pleasure to watch throughout and shares some witty banter with the other “Howling Radio Hour” entertainers. Radio act performers include Jen Cintrón as Sadie Starlight, who fills the hall with her luscious vocals and enticing presence; Julianne Frey and Hayley San Fillippo as The Klatter Sisters, whose cute chitchat about local establishments and tight harmonies were lovely; comedian Michael Palmisano II, whose handsomely delivered comedic musings definitely inspire both laughing and groaning; and Dani Webber, whose impressive tap number makes you want to get up and dance yourself! Additionally, Laura Holterman has returned from Episode 1 to once again play Mrs. Milli, offering thoroughly amusing innuendo when describing the power of a woman who owns only “patriot red” lipstick and a dress.

Episode 3 of the radio crime drama brings back stellar performers, including Dora Diamond as Stella Kartaley, Michael Keiley as Elliot and Selena Milewski as Anna. These three in particular share a riveting dynamic and offer excellently nuanced expression even when the script is moving at breakneck speed. New characters to the show are Joseph Deluca, played with tremendous no-nonsense conviction by Nick Firer, and the craven Officer O’Mally, portrayed with Irish accent by Brian Beyer. The physical violence called for in the script is handled with realistic finesse by all involved.

Also worth mentioning is the talent of the production’s music coordinator and guitarist Scott Hlavenka, and new “House Piana Man” Terry Harris Jr., both of whom provide admirable accompaniment to the singers as well as extra emotional depth during scenes throughout.

Episode 3 co-writers Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jacki Benka have created an attention-grabbing finale that will definitely keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Though the script’s ending seems a bit abrupt and some plot points are a bit underdeveloped, it’s made up for by the relevant, ironic commentary. Satirical topics include the corruption of police officers, radical racism in the South—which Palmisano jests could be easily ended by removing drinking fountain segregating signs—and the raising of taxes during the war (that should go back to normal after it’s over, right?).

The Jealous Revolver: Episode 3 runs Feb. 11-13 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at 901 W. Juneau Ave. For general and VIP tickets, call 414-902-3895, email cabaretmke@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/cabmke or brownpapertickets.com.