A Dazzling ‘My Fair Lady’ at Skylight

Skylight Music Theatre’s My Fair Lady , based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion , offers a captivating look into early 20th-century life by way of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins’ engaging student-teacher relationship. While some of the script’s sentiments about women are antiquated, its commentary on the power of language, identity and class structure as explored by the powerhouse performers in this production will resonate with modern audiences.

Natalie Ford as poor Cockney flower girl Eliza and Norman Moses as the self-righteous phonetics professor Henry are well suited for their roles. Ford, with a beautifully commanding singing voice, represents Eliza’s personal transformation with impeccable nuance, defining her as abrasive and meek, intelligent and hard headed, excitable and serious all in perfect time. Her transition from Cockney to English is handled with great finesse and offers many memorable moments. As the professor, Moses is engaging and dramatic with Ford, while having a very entertaining chemistry with his fellow phonetics specialist, Colonel Pickering, played with dexterity by Rick Richter.

Additional standout performances include Diane Lane’s proud but motherly Mrs. Higgins, Joel Kopischke’s boisterous, raucous and utterly hilarious Alfred P. Doolittle and Carol Greif’s delightful Mrs. Pearce. The ensemble members are a joy to watch in Pam Kriger’s excellently choreographed musical numbers, particularly during the opening piece that involves suspended umbrellas, “Wouldn’t it be Loverly” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

Chris March’s costuming is exquisitely lavish and beautiful. The “Ascot Gavotte” scene in particular showcases March’s talent through an array of whimsically outrageous hats. Stephen Hudson-Mairet’s elegant set designs add impressive, realistic ambiance and Michael McNamara’s thoughtful lighting schemes beautifully reflect the mood and lyrics of each song.

Under the solid direction of Dorothy Danner, this production captures the imagination with its high production value while also inspiring viewers to ponder who we are beneath the trappings of language and fashion. Skylight’s dazzling version of My Fair Lady will not be soon forgotten.

Through Dec. 27 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit skylightmusictheatre.org.