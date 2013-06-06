Joseph in July at Off the Wall

×

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been produced about as much as one might expect from something that was written by Webber and Rice. Like any musical that's been around for a while, ti can be really, really difficult to breathe new life into it. Karl Miller looks to do just that with his production of the musical staged in the cozy confines of the Off the Wall Theatre on 127 East Wells Street next month.

UW Stevens Point theatre student Calum Bedborough plays the title character in a production that mixes new talents with established ones. Off the Wall Veteran Larry Lukasavage plays Joseph's father Jacob. Parker Christian plays Pharaoh. The talented Kelly Doherty leads the female ensemble in a production that looks well worth an evening in late-July.

Off the Wall Theatre's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs July 24th-28th. For ticket reservations, call 414-484-8874.