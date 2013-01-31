To The Promised Land With First Stage

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land . The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the story of young Golda Meir as she grows up in Milwaukee earlier in the 20th century.

Child actresses play the young girls at two different points in the city's history. Their struggle to understand the world around them is amplified by thoroughly engrossing performances by the adult cast. Di'Monte Henning is electric as a young man struggling against social injustice. Marvette Knight exudes earthbound paternalism as Ruth's mother.

First Stage's To The Promised Land runs through Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.