Seminar With World’s Stage

My experiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression of them as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alike may not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerably worse. Her Seminar makes its Wisconsin Premiere next month with World’s Stage Theatre. It’s the story of four aspiring writers who sign up for private writing classes with a literary figure. As the description states: “Under his recklessly brilliant and unorthodox instruction, some thrive and others flounder, alliances are made and broken, sex is used as a weapon and hearts are unmoored.” Sounds kind of like a writing class fed through some weird, cheesy Hollywood lens. Thankfully, this is a comedy written by Rebeck, who also wrote Mauritius and Omnium Gatherum.

Directed by David Bohn, the cast of the play features Bryce Lord, David Rothrock, Samantha Martinson, Gretchen Mahkorn and James Carrington.

The show runs Aug. 21 through 31 at the Tenth Street Theater on 628 North 10th Street. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.