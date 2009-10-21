Walker’s Point Center for the Arts’ Day of the Dead

×

A recurringacknowledgement and celebration of the departed, El Día de Los Muertos (Day ofthe Dead) is an important cultural event for a large segment of the world’spopulation. Although most closely associated with the folk traditions of Mexico and Latin America, Día de los Muertos isalso observed in varying fashion in Haiti,the Philippinesand many European nations.

The idea behind Day ofthe Dead is that the spirits of the deceased are allowed to return to thecorporeal plane Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 each year. Friends and relatives celebrate thespiritual proximity to their lost loved ones with the construction of ofrendas (altars) commemorating theindividual’s life, loves and preferred comestibles. In traditional Mexican folkart, the resultant remembrances are characterized by vibrant use of color. Theskeletal image is centrally employed, unavoidably (if unintentionally) macabre,but mostly used in a down-to-earth, even comic context, a reminder that in themidst of life, we are in death. The departed, therefore, are represented as wehappily remember them: dancing, playing fútbol, tossing back cervezas withamigos. The ofrendas can be composed of such elements as clothing, paintings anddrawings, flowers (traditionally marigolds), toys, food and beverages anddecorated candy skulls.

The Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (911 W. National Ave.) will open its 17thAnnual “Día de los Muertos Exhibition” on Friday, Oct. 30, with a receptionfrom 5 to 9 p.m. The collection will be on display through Nov. 24.

Noting the pan-culturalimportance of the holiday, curator Rosa Zamora says that last year'sparticipants included Mexicans, Chileans, a Brazilian, Mexican Americans and people of non-Latino backgrounds.“Participants in our show come from all walks of life,” she adds. “Some arelocal artists, some are students (from our after-school art program to college groups from MIAD,Alverno and MATC) to local residents. Even though some do not call themselves‘artists,’ they are all artists in our show.”