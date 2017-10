Based on the wild art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s earliest releases, nobody could have predicted the mighty rock band the group would evolve into. The power-trio’s new album, When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free, is their best yet, a fierce and sweaty homage to The Who’s howling rock operas, telling epic tales about ordinary men summoned for greatness in true Pete Townshend fashion. It’s an arena-rock record for the basement-show circuit.