About hangovers, humorist Robert Benchley said, “A real hangover is nothing to try out family remedies on. The only cure for a real hangover is death.” OK. But before you step in front of a bus, we suggest you grab a stool at your local Webb’s and, understanding that the definition of “breakfast” is subjective, ask for the Super George Combo with a bowl or two of their award-winning chili. As a hangover remedy, it is to die for.

George Webb Restaurants

Multiple Locations

www.georgewebb.com