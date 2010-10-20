Located in a residential neighborhood on the lower East Side, Sanford is recognized as one of the finest restaurants in the country. The warm, tranquil dining room is the perfect place to make a new memory while celebrating a special occasion. James Beard Award-winning chef Sanford D’Amato’s commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of production and presentation, and his expert servers ensure that your dining experience will be one you’re not likely to forget, ever.

Sanford

1547 N. Jackson St.

414-276-9608

www.sanfordrestaurant.com