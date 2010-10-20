The almighty Wisconsin fish frytraditionally comprised of battered fish, french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw, a slice of rye bread, a side of tartar sauce and one or two slices of lemonis a source of civic pride here in Milwaukee, a weekly Friday-night tradition that’s celebrated year-round. Tess, a quaint restaurant hidden just east of the Milwaukee River on the city’s East Side, serves a compelling twist on the popular mainstay: fresh lake perch in a crunchy panko breading, sweet potato fries, Asian-style coleslaw with crisp noodles, a slice of soft marble rye, and homemade ketchup and tartar sauce.

Tess

2499 N. Bartlett Ave.

414-964-8377