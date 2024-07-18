Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: It’s time for Summerween!

Full Moon Mini-Market on the Lawns of Lynden

Sunday, July 21

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.

This is the first Full Moon Mini-Market at Lynden Sculpture Garden and has a line-up of 15 local vendors offering tarot, astrology, and rune readings as well as ceramics, paintings, jewelry, recycled fabrics and other arts.

If you want to make a fuller day of it, there’s also a Full Buck Moon Sound Bath and Labyrinth Walk from 11 a.m - 12:30 p.m. ($30/$25 members) and an Astrology for Writers workshop with KP Kaszubowski 3 - 5 p.m. ($75 / $62 members). “Pack a picnic and enjoy a summer day at Lynden,” as the event info reads.

The market is 1-3 p.m. and is free. More info: lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar

Mullet Bingo

Tuesday, July 23

Great Lakes Distillery

616 W. Virginia St.

Adam Furie hosts Mullet Bingo every third Tuesday at Great Lakes Distillery, which celebrates the hairstyle known to have “business up front, party in the back.” Contestants get a free “Kentucky Waterfall” shot if they are sporting a mullet (“wigs count, but fresh preferred,” according to their event page.)

Mullet Bingo starts at 6 p.m. and is free to play.

Riverwest 24

July 26 – 27

Various locations

Nicknamed “The People’s Holiday,” the Riverwest 24 is a 24-hour long endurance bicycle race that starts at 7 p.m. on July 26 and concludes at 7 p.m. July 27. This is the event’s 16th year. Registration to ride in the race has closed, but the Riverwest neighborhood becomes a sprawling block party for this 24-hour period.

There’s the Mishmash Fest happening outside Art*Bar 8-11 p.m. on July 26, a free show featuring Dead Man’s Carnival. At Checkpoint 3, located at Tire Swing Park under the Marsupial Bridge, there’s a non-stop dance party with guest DJs. Several Riverwest businesses have extended hours and specials for the event, and many people just hang around outside to cheer on the riders. If you wander around a bit, you’ll never know what you might run into.

Art Book Club at Central Library

Saturday, July 27

Central Library

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This monthly event happens at Central Library on the second floor in the Art, Music, and Recreation Department and is an “informal art book appreciation club.” Each month, librarians set out a variety of art reference books based on a theme they choose, attendees can then drop in between 2-4 p.m. to browse through these rare materials. The Art Book Club will also return August 19 and September 21.

The Club is open 2 – 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Summerween at Chill on the Hill

Tuesday, July 30

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

“Summerween” is not a specific date, but the idea is it’s a way to get a dose of the Halloween spirit while waiting for October. Bay View’s beloved Pumpkin Pavilion (happening Oct. 16-19), a display of hundreds of carved pumpkins with live music, food and drink, is hosting a Summerween celebration at Chill on the Hill. You can enter a watermelon and pineapple carving contest (register by July 29, entry form can be found here) and they’ll reveal their 2024 Pumpkin Pavilion t-shirt design. The musical performances for the evening are by local bands Lack of Reason and Adorner.

Chill on the Hill food trucks open at 5 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m. Free event.