Bay View’s Vital Destinations

Kinnickinnic Avenue, Bay View

Known as “Milwaukee’s other East Side,” Bay View has evolved from a collection working class neighborhoods to a vital destination within the city.

With the Bay View Rolling Mills, the area employed iron workers until the early 20th century. Today industry is a smaller piece of the puzzle. The main thoroughfare, Kinnickinnic Avenue, boasts an abundance of restaurants, coffee shops, independent bookstores, record stores, a public library, a vintage movie theater and a bowling alley.

"Bloom" - Zillman Park, Bay View

Visitors flying in to Milwaukee’s nearby Mitchell International Airport may catch a glimpse of Bay View’s shoreline and South Shore Park. That greenspace on Lake Michigan boasts a beer garden and restaurant, beach and marina. The South Shore Line of the Oak Leaf Trail meanders as a gateway through Warnimont Park, Sheridan Park and Grant Park, offering miles of trails, a pair of golf courses and a dog park.

Humboldt Park in the heart of Bay View is a 73-acre greenspace that hosts the weekly Chill on the Hill concert series as well as a beer garden the live jazz music concerts Jazz at the Vine.

With easy access on land via I-43, by air and by water Bay View is a gateway to all Milwaukee has to offer.