Milwaukee’s Lakefront Home to Beaches, Parks and Festivals

Along the shores of Lake Michigan lies Milwaukee’s beloved lakefront; perhaps one of the most popular, unmatched destinations in the city. Here you’ll find the Milwaukee Art Museum, Bradford Beach and Veteran’s Park at the heart of it all. Visit the lakefront during summer and you’ll surely find an activity to pique your interest.

The lakefront is home to many popular local and worldwide events, from concerts and fireworks to beer gardens and festivals. You may have heard of Summerfest, the “World’s Largest Music Festival” as titled by Guinness World Records in 1999. Summerfest draws approximately 800,000 people per year, with some visiting from other continents. This year’s festival returns on June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6 with performances from Motley Crue, SZA, Kane Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, Maroon 5 and many more.

Beyond Summerfest, you can visit the lakefront for Fourth of July fireworks, the Air & Water show, the Water Lantern Festival, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival and Brewfest, just to name a few. Each event caters to several interests, falling under many local's to-do lists.

Nestled between the Milwaukee Art Museum and Bradford Beach is the luscious green space of Veteran’s Park. This force of nature weaves itself into Milwaukee’s urban landscape, creating a calming getaway from the bustling streets of downtown. More than just visual appeal, Veteran’s Park provides various opportunities for outdoor recreational activities. Families gather to barbecue with friends, celebrate birthdays or welcome out-of-towners. The lakefront is home to miles of scenic bike trails that wind along the shoreline, offering breathtaking views of the lake and city skyline. Every day, you’ll find someone leisurely walking or jogging for a quick morning workout.

If you’re craving a bite to eat, MooSa’s and Colectivo are both conveniently located along the lakefront. Work remotely while sipping on a sweet vanilla latte at Colectivo, or grab a burger, fries and shake from MooSa’s for an easy beachside meal. Either way, your options are vast and delicious. Lake Michigan’s serene presence offers an escape into nature, waves dancing in the distance.

Whether you’re a local resident or simply passing through, Milwaukee’s lakefront is a sight for sore eyes with an endless array of entertainment.