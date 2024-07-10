Wauwatosa’s Many Attractions

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Wauwatosa Village Wauwatosa Village

The City of Wauwatosa is a western suburb of Milwaukee whose borders mesh together in so many places that Wauwatosa changed the color of their street signs from green to blue to help people identify which city they are in at any given moment. This close relationship means that Wauwatosa is next door to all that Milwaukee has to offer, but with plenty of attractions of its own.

Begin your exploration of Wauwatosa along and around State Street in the historic village area, which features access to beautiful parks, top notch restaurants, bars, and in the summer months, an excellent Saturday morning farmers market. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a stop in Niemann’s Candy and Ice Cream shop which has been family owned and operated for over 100 years. Exercise your creativity while sipping vino with a guided painting session at Arte Wine and Painting studio. Artistically challenged folks may want to just head over to the Ruby Tap for some self-serve wine machines. For a quick meal, grab some of the best Poke in the metro area at R&R Poke, or if you are looking for more of a fine dining experience try Ristorante Bartolotta for upscale Italian. Visit cute shops and take in the vibrant street scene while you wait for a table before a meal, or to relax afterwards. Enjoy some free live music during a Tosa Tonight event on a warm summer evening or stretch your legs with a lovely stroll along the Menomonee River Parkway and reward yourself with beer (or two) at the Hoyt Park Landing beer garden.

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Wauwatosa mural Wauwatosa mural

Because Wauwatosa is so geographically spread out, it could be challenging to walk to everything you’d like to see and do, so be prepared to drive or bike to other areas of the city. Highlights should include visiting the North Avenue corridor which is chock full of great local spots like Rocket Baby or Cranky Al’s for bakery, North Avenue Grill for excellent diner food, Wauwatiki for gluten-free, and Ono Kine Grindz for Hawaiian. Catch a movie at the recently reopened historic Rosebud Theater or check out bustling Mayfair Mall for some retail therapy. Animal Lovers and kids should be sure to visit the much beloved Milwaukee County Zoo on Bluemound Road which is home to over 2,100 animals from all around the world. History buffs will want to go to the Little Red Store which is one of the oldest buildings in town and has served many purposes over the years, from rail station to plumbing shop. Another great historic must-see is the Kneeland-Walker House, an exquisitely preserved Victorian home, which also serves as the headquarters for the Wauwatosa Historical Society.

Wauwatosa has a lot to offer, so make sure to plan enough time to fully explore this bustling suburb.