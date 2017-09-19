Balzac Farmers Market
Balzac Wine Bar 1716 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 10am-3pm
Balzac Wine Bar, located at 1716 N. Arlington Place, announced today it will sponsor a
Farmers Market this fall featuring local farmer, food vendors and crafts. The markets will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on two Saturdays this year, September 23 and October 21. Arlington Place will be closed off beginning at Brady Street for these events. The markets will be held rain or shine.
This year’s list of purveyors includes:
September 23
La Masa Empanadas
Bittercube Bitters
Chillwaukee Popsicles
Balzac Beignets and Coffee
Teens Grow Greens Handmade Products
Elegant Farmer Apples, Cider, Gourds, and DeÌcor
Mr. Dye’s Pies
Freeses’ Candy and Heavenly Roasted Nuts
Sister Golden Hair Cross Stitch Products
Fern and Nettle Soaps
AmKat Designs Jewelry
Alicia Wahl Face Painting
Lorganix Vegetables
MetConnect Sustainable Milwaukee
October 21
Balzac Beignets and Coffee
La Masa Empanadas
That Salsa Lady
Big City Greens, Mushrooms & Vegetables
5 Lilies Jams and Preserves
Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese
Mr. Dye's Pies
Freese's Candy and Heavenly Roasted Nuts Elegant Farmer Apples, Cider, Gourds and Decor Directive Made Leather Products
Big White Yeti Candles
Sister Golden Hair Cross-stitch
AnnKat Designs Jewelry
Tippecanoe Herbs Tonics, Teas and Salves
The Wise Kind Organic Holistic Skincare
Vuddha Weaves Dream Catchers
Alicia Wahl Face Painting
Price: Free