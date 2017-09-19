Balzac Farmers Market

Event time: 10am-3pm

Balzac Wine Bar, located at 1716 N. Arlington Place, announced today it will sponsor a

Farmers Market this fall featuring local farmer, food vendors and crafts. The markets will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on two Saturdays this year, September 23 and October 21. Arlington Place will be closed off beginning at Brady Street for these events. The markets will be held rain or shine.

This year’s list of purveyors includes:

September 23

La Masa Empanadas

Bittercube Bitters

Chillwaukee Popsicles

Balzac Beignets and Coffee

Teens Grow Greens Handmade Products

Elegant Farmer Apples, Cider, Gourds, and DeÌcor

Mr. Dye’s Pies

Freeses’ Candy and Heavenly Roasted Nuts

Sister Golden Hair Cross Stitch Products

Fern and Nettle Soaps

AmKat Designs Jewelry

Alicia Wahl Face Painting

Lorganix Vegetables

MetConnect Sustainable Milwaukee

October 21

Balzac Beignets and Coffee

La Masa Empanadas

That Salsa Lady

Big City Greens, Mushrooms & Vegetables

5 Lilies Jams and Preserves

Clock Shadow Creamery Cheese

Mr. Dye's Pies

Freese's Candy and Heavenly Roasted Nuts Elegant Farmer Apples, Cider, Gourds and Decor Directive Made Leather Products

Big White Yeti Candles

Sister Golden Hair Cross-stitch

AnnKat Designs Jewelry

Tippecanoe Herbs Tonics, Teas and Salves

The Wise Kind Organic Holistic Skincare

Vuddha Weaves Dream Catchers

Alicia Wahl Face Painting

Price: Free