Sexual Chocolate Bierklasse

Event time: 7pm

Our Valentine’s Day celebration brings out all the best things this Hallmark Holiday has to offer — namely, chocolate, raspberries, cherries, and of course bier! This klasse offers a real Whitman’s Sampler of a bier selection, and enough aphrodisiacal adjuncts to make even Cupid blush. So put on your finest pair of drinkin' pants and join us for a truly sexy cause: the love of bier.

Price: $30