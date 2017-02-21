Film Clips 2.23

Collide PG-13

When his girlfriend, Juliette (Felicity Jones), requires an expensive operation, Casey (Nicholas Hoult) joins in a big-money heist to get the cash. But after pulling off the theft, Casey’s dirty-dealing employer, Hagen (Anthony Hopkins), attempts to have the lad killed. Casey escapes with the stolen goods, getting help from his drug-smuggling former boss, Geran (Ben Kingsley). Much of this adrenaline-fueled film takes place on Germany’s Autobahn where we can’t help but miss the Transporter ’s Jason Statham. Though this formulaic plot is forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Hopkins and Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus.

Get Out R

Influenced by The Stepford Wives and his own experiences, African American comedian Jordan Peele wrote and directed this horror film. After five months with his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) agrees to accompany her on a visit home. A photographer in the big city, Chris is mildly uncomfortable in the suburban, all-white enclave where Rose’s parents reside. As their visit progresses, Rose’s parents (Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) behave in an increasingly odd manner; Chris worries but Rose insists he’s just being paranoid. Except, he isn’t! Peele, a working comedian of 15 years, believes the commonalities between horror and comedy give him an edge since both rely heavily on pacing and carefully planned reveals. Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival, Get Out has been praised for both its scares and laughs.

Rock Dog PG

Bodi (voiced by Luke Wilson) is one of the Tibetan Mastiffs guarding the village of Snow Mountain’s sheep herd from a rabid wolf pack. One day, a passing plane drops a radio, and after hearing a few rock guitar licks, Bodi heads for the city to become a rock ’n’ roll star. There he meets legendary rocker Angus Scattergood (Eddie Izzard), who needs a new song and fast. If Bodi can write Scattergood a hit, Bodi will be famous and rich enough to defeat the wolves once and for all. Based on a graphic novel, this film is a Chinese production made for $60 million. Released last year in Asia, the film grossed a mere $8 million. The story lacks zing while the film’s dull animation won’t captivate American audiences.