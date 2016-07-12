Film Clips 7.14

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words R

Using archival film and video captured from Frank Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-provoking artist. Rather than tell Zappa’s biographical story, this documentary examines who he was and what he thought about his critics, fans and fame. While stating he was puzzled to be known more by reputation and less by his music, the film’s concert footage may gain Zappa new fans, though many will be put off by his odd sense of melody. Even so, Zappa’s lyrics can be as fun as his frequently quotable take on life, society and the entertainment industry.

Ghostbusters: 3D PG-13

Four comediennes playing paranormal exterminators reboot the Ghostbusters franchise. Erin and Abby (Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy) portray authors laughed out of “real science” for claiming ghosts walk among us. But all that changes when malicious ghosts attack Manhattan and the government requires the duo’s ghost-busting expertise. Mechanical geniuses Jillian and Patty (Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones) help to build a ginormous ectoplasm blaster, and the pair hires dimwitted Kevin (Chris Hemsworth) to serve as their secretary and eye-candy. Director Paul Feig ramps up the special effects, creating creepy, old-fashioned ghosts and Godzilla-sized ghost-monsters. As far as laughs go, the leads receive numerous opportunities to haunt audiences with silly one-liners and funny sight gags.

The Infiltrator R

Bryan Cranston fully inhabits Robert “Bob” Mazur, who was a U.S. Customs special agent when he realized that finding Pablo Escobar’s money was the key to bringing down the drug lord’s organization. Posing as a money-laundering drug czar, Mazur slowly works his way up the food chain to Escobar’s suave lieutenant, Roberto Alcaino (Benjamin Bratt), with whom Mazur and his fellow undercover officer (posing as Mazur’s fiancé) become great pals. Directed by Brad Furman, this true story documents the undercover war waged against the Medellín drug cartel, spine-tingling scene by spine-tingling scene.