Film Clips: April 13, 2017

The Fate of the Furious PG-13

This eighth “Furious" chapter continues to feature car chases on steroids. This time the action is revved by an unwelcome division in the ranks after cyber-villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) coerces Dom (Vin Diesel) into working against his own crew. Cipher remotely controls scores of computerized cars to attack Dom’s driversâ€”wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), along with trusted associates Luke (Dwayne Johnson), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris). Jason Statham appears as talented criminal Deckard Shaw, joining Dom’s crew after covert-ops boss, Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), orchestrates Shaw’s prison break. A chase across Russia’s ice-covered wasteland brings together cars, tanks, torpedoes and submarines. What’s not to like?

Spark: A Space Tail PG

Teenage monkey Spark (voice of Jace Norman) grew up under the rule of evil General Zhong (Alan C. Peterson). Along with his friends Vix the fox (Jessica Biel) and Chunk the warthog (Rob deLeeuw), Spark dreams of ousting Zhong from their planet Bana. When the trio learns Zhong means to rule the universe using the Kracken, they decide to get to the Kracken first. Premiering in 2016, at the Toronto Animation Arts Festival, the film receives its U.S. release nearly one year later. Little information is available, however, the trailer reveals equally plastic animation and dialogue.