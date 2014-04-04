Film Clips: April 4

Captain America: The Winter Soldier PG-13

Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers . Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washington, D.C., where he works for espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D., under boss Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). When rogue elements threaten to misuse S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new super weapon, Rogers becomes entangled in a whirlwind of twists and double twists. He has a formidable foe in Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who has escaped his presumed death to appear as a mind-controlled weapon known as the “Winter Soldier.” Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is Rogers’ frequent companion and may be the only person he can count on. The directors opt for minimal use of CGI in favor of live-action wherever possible. Their strategy lends a sense of realism and urgency to the story, except during the heavily edited one-on-one fight scenes, which are virtually incomprehensible. (Lisa Miller)