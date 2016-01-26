Film Clips: Fifty Shades of Black & Kung Fu Panda 3

Fifty Shades of Black R

Fifty Shades of Black is Marlon Wayans’ attempt to spoof the Fifty Shades of Grey series, with Wayans taking on the role of the handsome, masochistic billionaire who can’t get enough of naïve young journalist Hannah (Kali Hawk). Choosing source material that’s already something of a joke smacks of desperation. Another bad sign is reusing Director Michael Tiddes, who helmed Wayans’ Haunted House and Haunted House 2— widely panned films to be avoided any and all 50 ways.

Kung Fu Panda 3 PG

After finally meeting his long-lost biological father Li Shan (voiced by Bryan Cranston), panda bear Po journeys to a Chinese mountain refuge to spend time with his extended panda family. Po is unaware he is tracked by Kai (J.K. Simmons), a supernatural yak determined to steal Po’s Kung Fu chi. Fortunately, Po is accompanied by the Furious Five—Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Monkey (Jackie Chan), Mantis (Seth Rogen), Viper (Lucy Liu) and Crane (David Cross)—who will not abandon him. Surreal landscapes are juxtaposed against a spirit world of floating rocks and fighting jade figurines. Tense action sequences give way to jokes and sight gags that prevent the tone from becoming heavy.