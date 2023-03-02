Film Clips: March 2, 2023

× Expand Photo © Warner Bros. Entertainment Creed III Creed III

Belle and Sebastian: The Adventure Continues

(Film Movement DVD)

Cecile Aubry was a French actress (starring alongside Orson Welles and Tyrone Power) who went on to write children’s stories. Her beloved Belle and Sebastian began as a TV series (1965) before being turned into a novel and has seen several film adaptations.

2015’s The Adventure Continues begins in September 1945 as the school bell rings in the little French alpine town. All pupils are accounted except the high-spirited Sebastian, romping with his faithful dog Belle in the impossibly beautiful autumn colors of nearby fields. He eagerly awaits the return of his friend Angelina, away for two years in the Resistance, but tragedy strikes when her plan goes down in a nearby forest. All lives are said to be lost but Sebastian—and Belle—begin their search. The new DVD of Christian Duguay’s film is dubbed in English. (David Luhrssen)

×

Creed III

(In Theaters, March 3)

This third Creed installment (the sixth under the Rocky tent), is directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan. The PG-13 drama rejoins Adonis Creed (Jordan), as a retired, wealthy boxing champ. Now a contented family man, Creed enjoys training a new crop of fighters in L.A. Then childhood pal Damian (Jonathan Majors), comes seeking help and favors. Once a youthful boxing contender, Damian’s career ended because he was sentenced to hard time. Released after 18 years, Damian yearns for a chance in the ring. To that end, Creed trains his friend and uses his connections to arrange a series of notable bouts. But Damian’s agenda could cost Creed everything he’s worked for. Written by “Creed” director Ryan Coogler (along with Coogler’s brother Keenan and Zach Baylin), Sylvester Stallone (who does not appear), complains the story is too dark. Stallone can only watch it unfold since he sold the “Rocky” character rights during the actor’s salad days. Critics disagree, giving “Creed III” a thumbs up. Jordan confirmed he is planning Creed number four. (Lisa Miller)

×

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

(In Theaters, March 3)

Co-writer/Director Guy Ritchie unleashes this R-rated secret agent parody casting Jason Statham as superspy Orson Fortune. To prevent his neuroses from hindering his work, Fortune self-medicates, but only with the priciest wines and liquors. When Fortune is hired by cynical MI6 Operative Nathan Jasmine (Cary Elwes), the mission is recovering a briefcase of utmost importance from billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Fortune teams with operative Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza), to steal the case before Simmonds sells it to the highest bidder. To gain access to the billionaire, Fortune blackmails movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), and poses as Francesco’s manager while the star befriends the Hollywood-obsessed billionaire. Though both the action and quippy one-liners trot out stock genre tropes, the film’s pacing, glamorous locations and talented cast are well-assembled. Grant’s acerbic wit leaves an imprint with Plaza’s deadpan delivery uplifting her scenes. (Lisa Miller)

×

Phenomena

(Synapse Films Blu-ray)

Jennifer Connelly was a young beginner when she stared in Phenomena (1985). She plays an American sent to a posh Swiss prep school in a canton known for vague weirdness as well as the more tangible mark of a serial killer who preys on women with sharp objects. The set up in this film by Italy’s esteemed cult director Dario Argento is parallel to the teen slasher flicks churned out in the U.S. at the time—but with more flair. There are moments of German Expressionist chiaroscuro, not to mention the most suspenseful uses for cuckoo clocks ever committed to film.

The humor is lurid, and like many of his later movies, the Grand Guignol screenplay goes berserk. The killer? Suffice to say that there are enough red herrings to stock a fish farm. Argento’s longtime collaborators, Goblin, provide original electronic music (augmented with tracks by Motorhead, Iron Maiden and other ‘80s metal acts). The new two-disc 4K Ultra HD set includes various cuts of Phenomena and is chockablock with commentaries and mini-documentaries. (David Luhrssen)