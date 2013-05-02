Film Clips: May 2

Forward Not Rated

Featuring interviews with activists and ground-zero footage from Madison, Forward documents the massive protests against Scott Walker that led to the recall campaign. Directed by Dusan Harminc and Matt Mullins, Forward includes comments from musician Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and journalist John Nichols ( The Nation ) along with local Geoff Sabin and Josh Klemons. The program opens with a short film, Overpass Light Brigade . (Morton Shlabotnik)

Forward premieres at the Oriental Theatre on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m.