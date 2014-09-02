Film Clips: Setp. 2

The Identical PG

The Identical imagines an alternate reality in which both Elvis and his twin brother (who in real life was stillborn), are separated at birth and are unaware of one another’s existence. One becomes pop star Drexel Hemsley, a 1950s sensation, while twin Ryan Wade becomes a Drexel Helmsley impersonator. Both are portrayed by Blake Rayne, a successful Elvis impersonator who resembles and sounds like a young Elvis, and who, like Elvis, is a stiff actor. Eventually the two characters meet, but along the way, Drexel’s identical twin is raised by a preacher (Ray Liotta) and his wife (Ashley Judd), who want the lad to become a man of the cloth. The film attempts to build tension from this conflict, but what little it musters simply detracts from the meat and potatoes of the story. The film’s songs are Elvis sound-a-likes written by the director’s father and grandfather. (Lisa Miller)

Milwaukee Short Film Festival (Not Rated)

Now in its 16th year, the Milwaukee Short Film Festival is an opportunity to enjoy short (i.e. 20 minutes or less) film in a more celebratory, conducive (not to mention big-screen) environment than the Internet, where shorts have found a new home in recent years. The 2014 festival includes shorts from Milwaukee as well as Australia, Great Britain, continental Europe and the Near East, as well as the Wisconsin premiere of actor Luke Wilson’s droll quasi-documentary Satellite Beach . A feature film will close each day’s program, Milwaukee director Ross Bigley’s spoof Zombie Frat House . (David Luhrssen)

6:30 p.m., Sept. 5 and 12:45 p.m., Sept. 6 at the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Lubar Auditorium, 700 N. Art Museum Drive. For more information, go to mkeshortfest.blogspot.com.