Chasing the Birds

<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period. Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson play miss-matched rivals whose shared obsession compels them to travel any length to spot the black-footed albatross or the great spotted woodpecker. Director David Frankel went for the jugular in his depiction of another odd subculture in <em>The Devil Wears Prada</em>. <em>The Big Year</em>, however, generates few laugh out loud moments from its impressive cast but maintains a genial mood of good natured amusement. <em>The Big Year</em> is out on DVD.<br />