It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad, The Weird (out on Blu-ray and DVD). Obviously meant as a tribute to Sergio Leone’s 1960s classic, Kim’s film features a gaggle of bounty hunters, paid killers, tribal bandits, petty thieves, Korean freedom fighters and Japanese officials—running in circles across the dusty desert for a treasure map. Highly stylized and with little substance, The Good,The Bad, The Weird is the sort of movie Quentin Tarantino probably admires—and will no doubt reference in some future project.
The Good, The Bad, The Weird
A Spaghetti Eastern