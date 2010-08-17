It’s an interesting concept: the idea of transposing the spaghetti western to the Wild East of 1930s Manchuria. South Korean director Kim Ji-woon, better known for horror (A Tale of Two Sisters), turns to hybrid genre pastiche in The Good, The Bad, The Weird (out on Blu-ray and DVD). Obviously meant as a tribute to Sergio Leone’s 1960s classic, Kim’s film features a gaggle of bounty hunters, paid killers, tribal bandits, petty thieves, Korean freedom fighters and Japanese officials—running in circles across the dusty desert for a treasure map. Highly stylized and with little substance, The Good,The Bad, The Weird is the sort of movie Quentin Tarantino probably admires—and will no doubt reference in some future project.