After more than a decade of Cold War anxiety, the movers of pop culture in the early \'60s decided to have a little fun in the face of a potential Armageddon. A lighter touch was felt in everything from James Bond through the Man from U.N.C.L.E. “It Takes a Thief,” the 1968-1970 TV series, draped itself in the image of the spy as jet-setter, dressed in expensive togs, driving flash cars and surrounded by a bevy of beautiful women.

The DVD set “It Takes a Thief: The Complete Series” includes all 66 episodes (digitally remastered, of course) and such peculiarities as a four-piece coaster set (suitable for martini glasses, no doubt). As the collection\'s booklet explains, Alfred Hitchcock\'s To Catch a Thief inspired the show, though the star, all-American handsome Robert Wagner, was no Cary Grant. There wasn\'t a Hitchcock among the shows directors, either, but “It Takes a Thief” boasted cool spy theme music (courtesy Dave Grusin) and a certain visual panache in keeping with the Swinging \'60s vibe.

“It Takes a Thief” benefited from a unique concept. Wagner played a professional burglar paroled from prison in exchange for serving the U.S.—“stealing for Uncle Sam” as his handler put it. Sent to real and fictional countries, many of them represented on Hollywood back lots, Wagner played the part of the wealthy American playboy—Hugh Hefner with a taste for intrigue—as he snatched secrets from the Enemy and engaged in behavior that nowadays could cancel his parole from sexual harassment charges. The impressive list of guest stars numbered many important figures from Hollywood\'s Golden Age, including Bette Davis, Ida Lupino, Joseph Cotton and Fred Astaire.