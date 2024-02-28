My Best Black History Month Classic Movies 1949-84

× Expand Photo © United Artists Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis in ‘The Defiant Ones’ Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis in ‘The Defiant Ones’ (1958)

Every year around this time as we celebrate Black History Month, I recall my introduction to movies—1943’s Cabin in the Sky. That this film starred talented Black people, contributed to my devotion to the likes of Stormy Weather (1943), and Bright Road (1953). Each were wonderful examples of the artistry of early, Black-oriented movies.

Since then, we can thank our lucky stars for television—especially cable—which every once in a while provides opportunities to again experience the musical and dramatic abilities of “Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Katherine Dunham, Fats Waller, Dooley Wilson, the Nicolas Brothers, Rex Ingram, Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier and many, many more.

Sadly, however, uplifting films about Black people have largely come and gone, as did the “all colored cast.” With the exception of a few such as 1984’s A Soldier’s Story and The Brother From Another Planet—or an occasional bio of Eddie Murphy or Richard Pryor—we must use TV and our DVDs to re-live the entertainment of Black-oriented films from the days of yore.

A classic example of this on TV is the 1961 drama A Raisin the Sun, from the play by Lorraine Hansberry. This moving film was the screen debut of Louis Gossett Jr., a 1982 supporting actor Oscar winner for An Officer and a Gentleman.

Simply called Raisin by those who love and admire Hansberry for her story is, arguably, the finest Black movie ever produced. Its recounting of a poor Chicago family’s struggle to retain its dignity in the face of continuing adversity and sudden “wealth” represents the very best in filmmaking, Black or white.

In addition to Gossett, playing a college suitor of the late Diana Sands, the film starred Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ivan Dixon, Roy Glenn, Joel Fluellen and, in her most powerful performance, the great Claudia McNeil, as the mother.

But Raisin was much more than a “Black” movie. It was the stuff of life, liberty and the pursuit of self-respect. Its greatness embraces not only razor-sharp portrayals, but its humanity—a rare commodity in today’s films.

In 1963, I met Poiter at Milwaukee’s Strand theater premier of his Oscar-winning work in Lilies of the Field. Polite, poised and honest, he told me liked his work more in 1950’s No Way Out and 1958’s The Defiant Ones. I agreed.

So let’s take a pleasant walk down memory lane. In addition to Raisin, here are 12 other vintage movies that dramatically depict what Black people really are, or in some cases, what many of us really want to be. To wit:

Cry the Beloved Country (1951) Canada Lee, Sidney Poitier, Geoffrey Keen. Magnificent story of a back country minister in South Africa – the first film to examine that nation’s policy of apartheid. Memorable performances by all.

Home of the Brave (1949) James Edwards work towers above anything ever by a Black actor – addressing the blatant bigotry of the military in World War II. Co-starring Lloyd Bridges, Frank Lovejoy, Steve Brodie and Jeff Corey. Compelling.

The Well (1951) Stunning, true story of a small, Midwestern town under pressure of a missing Black child, as racial prejudice ran wild. Memorable work by Maidie Norman, Ernest Anderson, Henry (Harry) Morgan -- and Milwaukee’s George Hamilton. Cringing.

Imitation of Life (1934) Fredi Washington, as light-skinned daughter of very dark Louise Beavers – whose pancake recipe became known as Aunt Jemima’s – passes as white. Sad ending in a wonderful, touching movie, starring Claudette Colbert, Warren William and Rochelle Hudson. Tragic.

Lady Sings the Blues (1972) Diana Ross, as fabulous Billie Holiday, received a well-deserved Oscar nomination. Her searing performance as the fabled druggie “Lady Day,” was strongly assisted by Billy Dee Williams and Richard Pryor. Awesome.

Pinky (1949) The late, great Ethel Waters wonderful work earned a supporting actress Oscar nomination, as light-skinned Jeanne Crain passed for white in the South. Hard-hitting racial drama, co-starring Nina Mae McKinney, Ethel Barrymore and William Lundigan. Searing.

The Defiant Ones (1958) Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis co-starred in this vicious, truthful drama of escaped convicts on the run in the Deep South. Theodore Bickel, Lon Chaney Jr. and Cara Williams co-star, as the pair go at each other before binding at the end. Strong, compelling drama.

Lost Boundaries (1949) True tale in a small New Hampshire town, the late, great Canada Lee advises Mel Ferrer – a light, Black doctor passing for white. William Greaves, Leigh Whipper, Beatrice Peason, Susan Douglas and Richard Hylton lend heart-rending support. Sorrowful.

A Soldier’s Story (1984) Howard Rollins Jr., Denzel Washington, Art Evans and the late, great Adolph Caesar are an all-Black army baseball team in the Deep South in 1949. Dictatorial Sgt. Caesar is murdered, and the gloves come off in devastating fashion. Powerful stuff, indeed.

No Way Out (1950) Medical doctor Sidney Poitier and gangster Richard Widmark clash in this spine-tingling, race-based drama. Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Bill Walker, Linda Darnell, Stephen McNally co-star. Engrossing. Poitier and Widmark later co-starred in three more films.

The Great White Hope (1970) James Earl Jones as Jack Jefferson – the real Jack Johnson – steamrolls foes in early 1900s before sidetracked by interracial dating. With Joel Fluellen, Beah Richards, Moses Gunn, Hal Holbrook and Jane Alexander, as his white lady love. Penetrating.

Ragtime (1981) Howard Rollins Jr. as a piano man, in a no-holds barred look at racial discrimination in 1906 America. With Debbie Allen, Samuel L. Jackson, Frankie Faison—and Moses Gunn as Booker T. Washington. Rollins holds out and is killed by white cops. With James Cagney, in his final film, as a police inspector. Stunning.