The novelist,Esposito (Ricardo Darin), is a retired investigator from the Buenos Aires prosecutor’s office. Writing ishis way of working through a cold case that still sticks in his throat decadeslaterthe 1974 murder-rape of a beautiful young schoolteacher. Even with thehelp of his Sancho Panza-like assistant, Sandoval (Guillermo Francella), and abeautiful assistant prosecutor, Hastings (Soledad Villamil), Esposito’sinvestigation continually ran against dead ends in a labyrinth of mystery.Someone in the police was in a hurry to close the file, offering up a pair ofdrifters as the killers. Esposito saw through their confessions, which hadobviously been obtained through a harsh beating. Finally he was given awarning: The worst that will happen to Hastings, who comes from awell-connected and powerful family, will be lack of advancement; Esposito, anaspiring young man from the lower middle class and without a protector, couldfind himself dead. Argentina’simpending military coup casts a lengthening shadow as the story unwinds.
Esposito andHastings, who could have been but never became lovers, suffuse The Secret in Their Eyes withbittersweet nostalgia over lost opportunities and roads untraveled. The actingis apt, subtle and deeply felt. A warm and even slightly flirtatious friendshipbetween the old colleagues has survived the inescapable decay of time.