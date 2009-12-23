×

Queen Victoria was withdrawn and forbidding in oldage, her name synonymous with the prevailing, late-19th-century posture ofmoral Puritanism and stuffy behavior. But in her youth she was regarded as aromantic figure, the storybook princess in a grand and tragic love story.

The Young Victoria depicts that romance, the consumingpassion between the beautiful queen and her handsome consort, Prince Albert. As this season’s AnglophileOscar contender (Masterpiece Theatre Division), the film is predictablyopulent, with lavish interiors, gorgeous gowns and a Milky Way of sparklingjewels. Unlike several such films in recent years, however, the actors arecomfortable and believable in their setting and the story stays clear ofegregious historical blunders.

Even so, directors andscreenwriters see the past through the eyes of their own time. In this film,Victoria (Emily Blunt) is a feminist heroine determined not to be a chessboardqueen in a game played by the men around her. And in truth, she was born into apotentially treacherous situation as the female heir to a throne normallyoccupied by men in a world where men held most of the power. Even Albert (RupertFriend) is initially sent to Englandon a covert mission to gain Victoria’sconfidence for political ends. However, the human heart beats with its ownrhythm. Contrary to anyone’s expectations, Victoria and Albert fell in love,and became partners in setting an example of social reform. The early grumblersagainst “Victorianism” included debauched noblemen and greedy tycoons, fearingthat the royal couple might want to uplift the poor. Alas, Victoria largely retreated from public lifeafter the early death of her husband.

The Victoria of this movie is a fetching andunfettered young woman who makes mistakes but learns quickly. Even Albert soonfinds out that although he wears the pants, Victoria wears the crown.

The Young Victoria opens Dec. 25 at the Downer Theatre.