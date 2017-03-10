Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More

There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated.

New Brews at Miller Park

As part of a major overhaul of the food and drink options at Miller Park, the Brewers have announced that 24 local beers will be on tap starting this season. They will be on tap at the new Local Brews bar in the loge level outside of section 207, where only Wisconsin beers will be available. The breweries and beers available on opening day this season will include: MillerCoors (Miller Lite), Leinenkugel's (Anniversary Lager), Lakefront (IPA, Riverwest Stein), Third Space (Upward Spiral), Wisconsin Brewing (Badger Club Amber), Raised Grain (Doc's Red, Kilted Kolsch), One Barrel (5th Element), MKE Brewing (Lo-Gii, Citrus Happy, Outboard), MobCraft (Bat$h!t Crazy), O'so (Big O), Good City (Motto), Hinterland (Cherry Wheat, IPA), Karben4 (Fantasy Factory), Tyranena (Rocky's Revenge), Ciderboys (seasonal ciders), Central Waters (HHG APA), and Lake Louie (Warped Speed). Stay tuned for a preview of the new food options and changes later this month.

Crafty Cow Plans The Great Milwaukee Project

Crafty Cow, a hamburger restaurant in Oconomowoc, has announced plans to open another location inside Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (watch our monthly New in MKE feature for more when they open). In conjunction with the opening, owners Mike Bodow, Devin Eichler and David Eichler will launch The Great Milwaukee Project with the aim of inclusion, collaboration and philanthropy among Milwaukee's restaurant and business owners. For example, once Crafty Cow is open, they will feature five burgers created in collaboration with local business owners, with proceeds going to Milwaukee charities. The owners hope to host brainstorming sessions, socials, charity and community events to increase social awareness.

Cafe Benelux Undergoing Renovations

Cafe Benelux in the Third Ward is currently closed for renovations. Updates to the space include refinishing the floors, expanding seating to a new dining space, updating merchandise displays and redesigning the bar to increase the tap lines to 36, including a nitro line. Along with renovations in the dining space, the brunch menu is getting an update. Liege waffles, a type of yeast-risen waffle with pearl sugar in the dough, will be added to the menu. Cafe Benelux will reopen for business on March 17.

Saz's State House Closed for Renovations

Saz's is also currently closed for renovations. The space has not been updated since 2000 and will undergo a complete face lift. The historic Round Bar will not be touched however, Saz's is quick to point out on their website and social media. Saz's will reopen on March 17.

Balzac Begins Program to Combat Food Waste

Balzac has begun a program on Sunday nights to combat excessive food waste. After 10 p.m. every Sunday, the chefs will offer complimentary plates of food to anyone who buys a drink, while supplies last. The dishes will be created using food scraps and leftovers from the week, in an effort to maximize efficiency and bring awareness to the issue of food waste. This will likely be a hit with members of the service industry, who understand the problem and appreciate any perks on what is generally service industry night.

Irie Zulu to Add Brunch and Happy Hour

Irie Zulu has plans to add brunch to their menu, along with happy hour specials. Brunch will be served on Sundays starting April 2, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Starting March 14, receive 25 percent off chef-recommended appetizers (including jerk wings and sambusa), $7 glasses of South African wines, half-priced bottles of premium wine and $7 tropical cocktail specials. Happy hour will run Tuesday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.

Upcoming Beer and Dining Events

March 12: Dim Sum + Give Some at the Italian Community Center. This cocktail party-style fundraiser benefits The Kennedy's Disease Association. This event is organized for DanDan chef Dan Jacobs who was diagnosed with the disease last year. 30+ local restaurants will be participating. Tickets are $50 and include food, beer and wine. Cash bar will be available.

March 16: Frank's Kraut March Madness Ultimate Reuben Party at Miller Time Pub. This sauerkraut brand is throwing a party with free Reuben dishes to celebrate the start of March Madness (just down the street that weekend) and St. Patrick's Day. First 100 people get a free beer and t-shirt.