Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee

If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area to catch the game.

The Outsider: Billed the “Foodie Bowl,” Chef Heather Terhune is creating a number of football-inspired snacks and apps to enjoy in the rooftop bar. A large screen will be added for the game in addition to the regular TVs in the bar. Food specials include: coconut red curry popcorn, white truffled deviled eggs, baked brie with apricot mostarda, Italian sausage stuffed jalapenos, pork neck ragout nachos, mini lamb burger sliders, and buffalo chicken dip. Pizzas from Tre Rivali downstairs will also be available at the bar.

Club Paragon: You can always count on Club Paragon to have a long list of food and drink specials for big games. This year, they include: buckets of 6 beers for $19; 32-ounce taps for $5; special pint mixed drinks for $5; 16-inch cheese pizzas for $10.25; a pitcher of wings and a pitcher of beer for $19.50; and a giant pretzel and potato ball app for $8.95.

Bucky's Lakeside in Oconomowoc: This lake country bar will have free TD shots when your team scores (pick your team before the game), plus pools, raffles and giveaways all game long. Play TV commercial bingo for a chance to win a trip to Mexico.

Hybrid Lounge: This bar on Brady will have a beer specials, wings-by-the-pound, a free halftime toast, $5 PBR tallboys and shot, $5.50 Deep Eddy drinks and giveaways.

Miller Time Pub: Giveaways during the game including a fully stocked cooler. Drink specials start an hour before kickoff: $2 Miller drafts, $3 Crown Royal shots and $5 drinks, 50-cent wings, and best of all, free nacho bar at halftime.

Three Lions Pub: Specials during the game include 60-cent wings, cheese curd baskets, $3 Miller Lite pints and $10 pitchers. You can also make reservations for a bar seat or a 4-top table, which includes some drinks, food and swag.

Art*Bar: This seems to be a theme this year: free nachos, while they last. I'm all for it. Plus $3 Miller Lites and $6.50 Bloody Marys.

The Brass Tap - Greenfield: Special tappings of BCS Barleywine 2016 and Bell's Hopslam during the game. Plus raffles for jerseys, select $3 drafts and a free halftime appetizer buffet.

SaltyDog Bar: This bar in Cudahy is having a combined Super Bowl party and chili competition. For $5 you can taste and judge all the chili you want (and enter your own). For $30, get all you can drink (all taps, domestic bottles, rail and call mixers) and all you can eat chili during the game only. Mug chug competition at halftime to win a quarter barrel party.

Redbar: This bar is also having a chili cook-off. Sampling will begin at kickoff. Judges will choose the winners of cash prizes and bar tabs. Customers pick a fan favorite as well. Drink specials all day long.

Finn McGoo's: Yet another chili cook-off (it's beating free nachos, now). Bring enough chili to share in a slow cooker to this bar in Mequon. Drink specials as well.

Who's on Third: The party starts an hour before kickoff with drink specials and giveaways. Specials include 50-cent wings, $2.50 PBR tallboys, $4 Smirnoff vodka bombs, $6 tall Absolut mixers and $9 Miller Lite pitchers.

Jack's American Pub: Head to this bar on Brady and enter the raffle to win a trip for two to Las Vegas, a Coors Light leather chair, and lots of other fun stuff.

Harry's on Brady: Pick your favorite team in the game and get a free shot each time that team scores a TD. Plus $3 crafts, Spotted Cow and Miller Lite drafts and $10 buckets of Miller products.

Jack Rabbit Slim's: Get a sneak peak of their new menu with free pizza. Giveaways, pools, $2 taps of PBR all day, and a 20-foot projection screen to watch the game.

Matador Taco + Tequila Bar: Specials include $3 tacos and $12 domestic pitchers all day long, plus taco party platters for large groups.